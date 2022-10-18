WOMEN of Southwestern PA Inc., a local, charitable nonprofit, held a September 2022 social, “An Evening Under the Stars” at Ripepi Winery in Monongahela. Guitarist Evan Handyside presented entertainment, and dinner was prepared by Chef Stephen Grottenthaler, with wine tasting and an educational presentation by Janelle Ripepi. Philanthropy was a successful raffle of an Italian-themed wine and food basket accompanied by a nonperishable food donation to benefit the Mon City Food Pantry. Seated are Janice and Tom Atkins; standing, from left, are Janice Kennedy, Tom Kennedy, and Carolyn Yurkovich, founder of the organization. To make a donation or for more information, including how to become a member, visit womenofswpa.org/.
