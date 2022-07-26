The new WHS Washington Hospital Auxiliary board was seated in late July. The volunteers will serve in a leadership capacity for the next two years, tasked with helping WHS raise funds in support of WHS Washington Hospital’s Foundation. The board assists with a variety of projects and the majority of them directly benefit the patients and their care. Standing, from left, are Kathy Piedmonte, Rick Lanoy, Karen Belleville, Jean Cline, Juanita Montalvo, Lana Myers, Donna Erlinger, and Eleanor Brunetti; seated, Flo Azzardi, Sue Pomykala, Meg Steele, Marlene Rhoades, Carol McLaughlin, and Betsy Heinz. Absent are Dave Davis, Colleen Craig and Jane Piatt.
