For the second year in a row, Washington Junior/Senior High’s Leadership Academy and several National Honor Society members volunteered for the Toys for Tots campaign at the Washington Alliance Church Dec. 9. The club of 20 sophomores who want to make a difference in the community worked to organize and pack up toys for needy families for the holidays. According to teacher Devon Strimel, “the Leadership Academy is sponsored by the Chick-fil-A Foundation to teach today’s students how to be tomorrow’s leaders working on vision and values, servant leadership, team work, innovation, communication and impact projects. The goal is to teach students how to give back and make a difference in their communities. From left are student helpers J.J. Shabazz, Taviaire Vereen, and Elijah Wise.