The A.P. Delsandro Veterans Memorial Committee continued its 37th year of charitable giving by donating $250 to the Donora branch of the Salvation Army. The funds will be disbursed at the Salvation Army’s Veterans Day, A Patriotic Tribute Breakfast, and will be provided to a veteran residing in Donora. Pictured are Salvation Army Capt. Joel Thwaite, right, and Tom Delsandro of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The committee is currently raising funds to rebuild the memorial located near Sixth and Meldon in Donora through a Donor Brick Drive. Their 37th Annual Golf outing will be held at Butler’s Golf Course on Aug. 14. Additional information on either event is available by calling 724-272-6171 or 724-984-0021.
