Trinity North Elementary honored their veterans with a Veterans Day Program given by the students. Sixty-two veterans, among their 150 family members, were honored. Special guests were veterans Commissioner Larry Maggi, Sgt. Maj. Quentin Harper from Trinity’s ROTC Program, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491, and Washington County Judge Brandon Neuman. The students also celebrated their secretary, Cindy Beattie, for her 35 years devoted to Trinity. Pictured are the fifth-grade presenters in front of the American flag, made from the handprints of North’s students.