Students and staff from Trinity North Elementary School celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness month by having a “pink out” day to support the cause. They were able to purchase pink lemonade and pink popcorn during recess to support the American Cancer Society and raised $870 during the three-day fundraiser. Pictured are students from Kati Przystup’s class, who helped out with the sale: Owen Stefkovich, Ethan Gheen, Precious Deems, Robert Miller and Julianna Deems.

