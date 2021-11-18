Students and staff from Trinity North Elementary School celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness month by having a “pink out” day to support the cause. They were able to purchase pink lemonade and pink popcorn during recess to support the American Cancer Society and raised $870 during the three-day fundraiser. Pictured are students from Kati Przystup’s class, who helped out with the sale: Owen Stefkovich, Ethan Gheen, Precious Deems, Robert Miller and Julianna Deems.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4