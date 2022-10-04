Trinity High School Marching Band earned first in its class by scoring a 72.45 for High Music and winning High Visual and High Effect in Class AA at the PIMBA band competition, held at Baldwin-Whitehall on Sept. 17. The band earned first place in visual and effect, and tied for first for music.
Trinity band wins at PIMBA
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
