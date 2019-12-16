Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Toys for Tots drive received an added boost as members of the Monessen/Rostraver Rotary and Spring Grove Condo Clubhouse Committee donated dozens of dolls, trucks, cars, games, puzzles, stuffed animals and electronic devices to the annual toy drive. From left are Rotary members Gerald Stasicha and Corinne Laboon with Toys for Tots campaign managers Doug Prentice and John Bogdan. Anyone interested in contributing may drop off a new, unwrapped toy to Monongahela Valley Hospital’s gift shop. Checks also are welcome. They should be made payable to “Toys for Tots” and mailed to Wally Fronzaglio, 204 Brokaw Ave., Donora, PA 15033.