Rotary

The Monessen/Rostraver Rotary recognized four students from Monessen School District Dec. 10 for their academic achievements and extracurricular activities. The students included seniors Milana Sacco and Joshua Anderson.. The eighth-grade students were Jayme Frazier and Elijah Covington. The middle school and high school students attended the Rotary’s weekly meeting to accept their certificates and pens. During the meeting, each student briefly discussed his or her extracurricular activities and career goals with the Rotarians. Monessen/Rostraver Rotary immediate-past president Gerry Stasicha, center, stands with Monessen middle and high school students including, from left, Anderson and Sacco and Frazier and Covington.

Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Toys for Tots drive received an added boost as members of the Monessen/Rostraver Rotary and Spring Grove Condo Clubhouse Committee donated dozens of dolls, trucks, cars, games, puzzles, stuffed animals and electronic devices to the annual toy drive. From left are Rotary members Gerald Stasicha and Corinne Laboon with Toys for Tots campaign managers Doug Prentice and John Bogdan. Anyone interested in contributing may drop off a new, unwrapped toy to Monongahela Valley Hospital’s gift shop. Checks also are welcome. They should be made payable to “Toys for Tots” and mailed to Wally Fronzaglio, 204 Brokaw Ave., Donora, PA 15033.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription