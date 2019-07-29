Three area students recently attended State Police Youth Week at York College of Pennsylvania, sponsored by the American Legion Department of Pennsylvania and American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of Washington. Attending were David E. Wiltrout, a senior at Bethlehem-Center High School and son of Terry and Laura Wiltrout of Fredericktown; Reed Coyle V, a junior at McGuffey High School and son of David and Lori Smith of Claysville, and Elena Butler, a senior at Trinity High School and daughter of Elisa Butler of Washington.
