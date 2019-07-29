Two area students recently attended Keystone Boys Week at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, where they studied government at city, state and county levels. The event was sponsored by the American Legion Department of Pennsylvania and American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of Washington. Attending were Elliott Salvatori, son of Kurt and Tamara Salvatori of Washington, and Charlie McIlvaine, son of Andrew and Jill McIlvaine of Washington. Both students are seniors at Trinity High School.
