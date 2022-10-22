Dan Kuhns and Martha Miller are pictured boarding a King Air C-90 aircraft at Greene County Airport on Oct. 15 for a private flight to Nemacolin Resort, where they enjoyed a one-night stay, $500 in resort credit and $250 cash. They were the winners of Support Our Aviation Resources of Greene County’s Sweetest Day raffle over the summer that was drawn Sept. 1. The aircraft was operated by Mountain Aviation Services of Morgantown, W.Va.
