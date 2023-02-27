It was all hands on deck Thursday when representatives from Canonsburg police and fire departments helped South Central Elementary students pack up and transfer food donations from campus to a local food pantry. During the school’s Kindness Week, students were encouraged to bring in canned goods, cereals and other foodstuff, and collected more than 2,000 shelf-stable items for the area’s food insecure. Alongside students, principal Michelle Tomicek; PTA president Jennifer Beers, vice president Rachel Lyons, secretary Victoria Beppler and treasurer Hannah McCoy; Canonsburg police officers Dave Meiers and Carl Fetcko; Deputy Chief Don Cross, and Mayor Dave Rhome participated in the boxing up and shipping out.

