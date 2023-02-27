It was all hands on deck Thursday when representatives from Canonsburg police and fire departments helped South Central Elementary students pack up and transfer food donations from campus to a local food pantry. During the school’s Kindness Week, students were encouraged to bring in canned goods, cereals and other foodstuff, and collected more than 2,000 shelf-stable items for the area’s food insecure. Alongside students, principal Michelle Tomicek; PTA president Jennifer Beers, vice president Rachel Lyons, secretary Victoria Beppler and treasurer Hannah McCoy; Canonsburg police officers Dave Meiers and Carl Fetcko; Deputy Chief Don Cross, and Mayor Dave Rhome participated in the boxing up and shipping out.
Show of kindness
Tags
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- OP-ED: In rural America, right-to-repair laws are the leading edge of a pushback against corporate power
- OP-ED: Respect Black History throughout the year
- 6-year-old girl dies following North Belle Vernon accident
- Observer-Reporter joins newspapers in removing 'Dilbert' comic strip
- NAACP highlights local Black history at open house
- Penguins score 6 in 2nd period, beat Lightning 7-3
- sports briefs
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.