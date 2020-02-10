Chartiers Township volunteer firefighters joined Range Resources representatives as they presented a check for $125,000 to the Washington County Community Foundation for the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund. Among the many organizations that received support in 2019, the Chartiers Township Volunteer Fire Department received a grant to purchase an eForce combination tool for emergency rescues. Established in 2018 by its namesake, the fund supports fire departments and emergency management services organizations in Range’s core operating area. Annual support is provided through the partnership of Range and its many contractors. From left are Sara Kunselman, Chartiers Township VFD; Jocelyn Ebert and Max Oravetz, Range Resources; Lynne R. Stout, chairman, WCCF; Kylie Fuller, Alexis Ondash, Christina Kramer, and Steven Thompson, Range Resources; Fred Simpson, Chartiers Township VFD; Cole Saffell; and Wayne Cimino, Chartiers Township VFD. Beginning Feb. 1, organizations may apply to the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund using the foundation’s online grant application at www.wccf.net. Requests must be limited to $10,000. The WCCF and Range will announce grant recipients in the second quarter.