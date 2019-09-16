Neighbors 1
VFW Post 764 McMurray Auxiliary President Sara Redinger, third from left, and auxiliary treasurer Sandy Roberto, right, present a check for $2,500 to Eric Stieglitz and Bonnie Loya, Pets for Vets board members. Dr. and Mrs. William Follansbee established the Maj. Benjamin Follansbee Fund in memory of their son, Maj. Benjamin Follansbee. They are in partnership with Animal Friends and have founded the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pet for Vets to help veterans while at the same time saving homeless shelter animals. If you are a veteran and would like to receive a pet through this program, contact Animal Friends Inc., 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh.

