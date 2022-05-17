Voiture 676 of the 40 & 8 of Washington County recently announced Cayla Lukasik and Jordan Snyder as the winners of its George B. Boland Nurses Training Scholarship Program. Each scholarship recipient was awarded a $1,000 scholarship at a presentation May 5. From left are George Vitteck, member of Voiture 676; Lukasik; Michael Murano; Snyder; Valarie Shaw, assistant director of the Washington Health System School of Nursing; and David Blose, member of Voiture 676.
Nursing scholarships awarded
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
