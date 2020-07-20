Voiture 676 of the 40 & 8 of Washington County recently awarded two $1,000 scholarships through the George B. Boland Nurses Training Scholarship Program. Winners were, first place, Kathryn Baily, left, daughter of Donald and Melissa Baily of Uniontown, and second place, Nicole Carson, daughter of Scott and Dawn Carson of Coal Center. Both are Washington Hospital School of Nursing students. Representing Voiture 676 was Dave Blose, commissaire intendant.
