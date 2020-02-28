Monessen High School senior Milana Sacco is a member of the Hamlisch-Paige Student Choir, which performed during the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Blockbuster Broadway!” Feb. 7-9 at Heinz Hall.
Sacco also was a featured soloist during “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent, which also featured Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Steven Brault, who majored in music performance with a vocal performance emphasis in college.
High school and college students from southwestern Pennsylvania, including several students from Monessen and Belle Vernon Area Schol District, were selected for the PSO’s student choir.
Sacco has participated in school musicals since 6th grade. She also is a cantor and choir member at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, was a member of the PMEA District 1 Honors Choir, and has sung the National Anthem at several events, including the WPIAL basketball championship at Petersen Events Center. She participated in the Roots of Steel Benefit Concert at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland.
Sacco has been a member of the PSO’s youth choir for three years.
She plans to attend college and major in business and musical theater.