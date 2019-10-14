Washington Health System Women’s Center received a number of care baskets for women who are battling breast cancer. The donor, 84 Lumber, hand delivered the baskets to staff at the WHS Women’s Center and explained how they were honored to stand with countless others this month in raising awareness of the disease and supporting efforts to find a cure. The baskets included a blanket, lotion, slipper socks, a hat, a T-shirt and a water bottle. The baskets will be given to some of the cancer patients at WHS. From left are Ashley Macik, PR manager with 84 Lumber; Kate Recupero, Social Media Specialist, 84 Lumber; Alice Murphy, WHS Breast Patient Navigator; Nicole Goodwin, Donations Coordinator with 84 Lumber; Michelle McIlvaine, Manager of Imaging, Mammography and Ultrasound at WHS Women’s Center; and Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing, 84 Lumber.