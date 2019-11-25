The West Greene Area Lions Club, in conjunction with Lions International, sponsored a peace poster contest at West Greene Middle School. Students were encouraged to express what peace means to them, focusing on the theme, “Journey to Peace.” From left are Jeff Polander, teacher and Lions member; Cheyanne DeBlasio, first-place winner; Levi Meek, second place, and Marissa Tharp, third place. The three students received monetary awards, and all participants were given free ice cream cones from Michelle’s Pioneer Grocery in Rogersville. DeBlasio’s poster was forwarded to the district for further competition.
