West Greene Area Lions Club presented Anna Durbin and Hunter Hamilton with female and male Athlete of the Year Awards for their contributions to sports in the West Greene School District. Anna is the daughter of Dave and Lisa Durbin of Rutan. At West Greene, Anna participated in volleyball, softball and basketball. She will be attending the University of Pitt-Greensburg, pursuing a math degree and playing basketball. Hunter is the son of Jeff and Rhonda Hamilton of Rutan. He wrestled and played football for the Pioneers. He will be attending Clarion University of Pennsylvania, majoring in business management or marketing and trying out for the baseball team. Presenting the award to Durbin and Hamilton is Lions Club member Gene Rush.
