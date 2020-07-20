West Greene Area Lions Club presented Benjamin Jackson and Kylie Simms with the male and female Athletes of the Year Award for their contribution to sports in the West Greene School District. Benjamin, son of Brian and Crystal Jackson of Holbrook, will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he will play football and pursue an engineering degree. Kylie is the daughter of Bill and Amy Simms of Waynesburg. She will attend Edinboro University of Pennsylvania to study nursing. She played basketball during high school. Lions Club member Gene Rush is pictured with the award winners.
