Legion oratorical winner

Arwen Hefner, an 11th-grader from the Trinity Area School District, placed first in the American Legion State Oratorical Contest, held March 12 in Harrisburg. Arwen represented the American Legion 25th District and was sponsored by Post 175 in Washington. She received a check for $7,500 and will advance to the national contest in Indianapolis, Ind. Each contestant prepares a speech about the U.S. Constitution for the first phase of the competition. Following is a second round in which the topic is one of four amendments, which is randomly picked. Arwen is the daughter of Jason and Dao Hefner and is home-schooled. From left are David Blose, 25th District oratorical chairman; Arwen, and Rob Doria, 25th District public relations chairman.
