The LeMoyne Community Center has received a $15,000 grant from KeyBank to support the center’s Homework and More, an after-school program serving youth in kindergarten through grade 12 from various school districts in Washington County. In addition to help with schoolwork, the program offers a variety of enrichment classes to supplement education. “At Key, we are dedicated to connecting our neighbors to opportunities that allow them to thrive, and this is one of the many ways we can accomplish that,” said Dwayne Finney, KeyBank Western Pennsylvania Market President. From left are Jason Dalnoky, Senior Vice President-Commercial Banking; Finney; Christine Interval, branch manager, Beau Street, Washington; Teresa Burroughs, executive director, LeMoyne Community Center; and Tom Flickinger, LeMoyne Center board member and treasurer.
