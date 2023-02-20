Equitrans Midstream Corp. recently donated a gently used Jeep Grand Cherokee to the city of Monongahela for use by the city’s police department. Equitrans Midstream, based in Canonsburg, {span}is an energy company engaged in the pipeline transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids. Pictured, from left, are Gregory Garry, mayor of Monongahela; Amy Gonzalez, senior community adviser for Equitrans Midstream, and Kevin Harris, police chief. {/span}
