Italian students visit

High school students from Istituto Bonifacio VIII in Anagni, Italy, attended the season opening “WSO Italiano” concert of the Washington Symphony Orchestra on Saturday evening at the Olin Fine Arts Center at Washington & Jefferson College. Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Sons and Daughters of Italy, Washington, recognized the 38 students with honorary membership certificates. The students and their chaperones are on a 51-day tour of the U.S., including several stops in western Pennsylvania. Their attendance at the Italian-themed WSO concert was coordinated by Yugo Ikach, WSO’s principal conductor and music director, and PennWest California, where Ikach serves as Associate Vice President for the Global Online program. Ikach is second from left in the photo.

High school students from Istituto Bonifacio VIII in Anagni, Italy, attended the season opening “WSO Italiano” concert of the Washington Symphony Orchestra on Saturday evening at the Olin Fine Arts Center at Washington & Jefferson College. Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Sons and Daughters of Italy, Washington, recognized the 38 students with honorary membership certificates. The students and their chaperones are on a 51-day tour of the U.S., including several stops in western Pennsylvania. Their attendance at the Italian-themed WSO concert was coordinated by Yugo Ikach, WSO’s principal conductor and music director, and PennWest California, where Ikach serves as Associate Vice President for the Global Online program. Ikach is second from left in the photo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In