Italian students visit

High school students from Istituto Bonifacio VIII in Anagni, Italy, attended the season opening “WSO Italiano” concert of the Washington Symphony Orchestra on Saturday evening at the Olin Fine Arts Center at Washington & Jefferson College. Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Sons and Daughters of Italy, Washington, recognized the 38 students with honorary membership certificates. The students and their chaperones are on a 51-day tour of the U.S., including several stops in western Pennsylvania. Their attendance at the Italian-themed WSO concert was coordinated by Yugo Ikach, WSO’s principal conductor and music director, and PennWest California, where Ikach serves as Associate Vice President for the Global Online program. Ikach is second from left in the photo.
