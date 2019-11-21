Members of the Hickory Lions Club recently served up dinner and friendship to residents at Washington City Mission.
Lions Club members also assembled and distributed more than seven dozen blessing bags to residents at City Mission and Avis Arbor, and to We Care Street Outreach, which provides medical care for the area’s homeless.
The organization also made bags specifically for residents who are veterans.
In all, the team served a sit-down meal to an estimated 190 men, women and children.
The blessing bags were filled with items that would meet the needs of men and women, veterans and the homeless, including laundry bags, journals, a God Bless America Christmas ornament for veterans, toiletries, food, books, scarves and hats knitted by Lions Club members, games and toys for children, and notes of encouragement.
The bags also included gift cards to Harmony House and Dairy Queen.
“This helps our residents and our community outreach. The Lions Club help and volunteerism with the City Mission is wonderful for the residents. It’s a boost in so many ways,” said Shelley Kubincanek, community and church relations manager for City Mission.
The Hickory Lions Club is dedicated to raising money to support research for preventing blindness. Following its mission to serve others in the community who are in need, the Lions Club also sponsors and organizes events and services that benefit the community.
“Assembling the blessing bags had been a rewarding undertaking and was only possible with the cooperation and generosity of the majority of our members,” said Lions Club member Jean Schohn, who helped knit hats that were placed in the bags.
In addition to regularly serving meals at the City Mission, Hickory Lions Club participates in the annual National Honor Society Banquet for Fort Cherry graduates; delivers Meals on Wheels; provides karaoke and entertainment at nursing homes; crochets hats for newborns at Washington Hospital and for cancer patients; and assists in making apple butter for sale at the Hickory Apple Festival.
The Lions Club, which is a four-time recipient of the “Top Dog Club” award, is looking to expand its community service projects throughout the area, and to increase its membership. If interested, please contact Jim Englert, president, at 724-356-4660.