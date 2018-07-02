Quality

Washington Health System received the Harry R. Edelman III Quality of Life Award in recognition of extraordinary contributions in enhancing the quality of life of residents who are served by Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. As a collaborator with Presbyterian SeniorCare Network for more than 50 years, Washington Health System has been a partner on initiatives to enhance the quality of medical services and chronic disease management at the Washington campus. Gary B. Weinstein, left, president and CEO of Washington Health System, received the award from Presbyterian SeniorCare Network President and CEO Paul M. Winkler.
