Winner

Southwest Training announced that Cheyenne Davis of Carmichaels has received the PA Governor’s Achievement Award, given to a youth program nominee that has put forth an extraordinary personal effort to use the resources provided through the workforce development system to achieve an employment and/or education goal. Davis graduated in August from the Greene County Career & Technology Center as a licensed practical nurse. She passed her NCLEX exam and was immediately hired by a local nursing facility. Pictured, from left, are Trish Brickner, PA CareerLink Washington/Mon Valley administrator; Ami Gatts, Southwest Corner Workforce Development board director; Gerard Oleksiak, state labor and industry secretary; Davis; Brian Schifko; Lisa Neil, Southwest Training Services president; Patti Hanley, Pittsburgh Technical College; and Terri Cooley-Taylor, PA CareerLink Greene Co. administrator.
