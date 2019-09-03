Garden club scholarship

The Martha Washington Garden Club of Washington presented a $1,000 scholarship to Isabella Petronka, a graduate of Trinity High School who has completed her first year at Allegheny College. Petronka is majoring in environmental science and biology while concentrating studies in wildlife conservation. The scholarship is offered each year to a Washington County student who has completed at least one year of college or university and plans to continue their education in agriculture, horticulture or environmental studies. Pictured with Petronka, center, are Linda Coleman, left, president of the garden club, and Arlene Ricker, who is the scholarship chair.

