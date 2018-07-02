Ambrose

The Valley Garden Club recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Ringgold graduate Chase Ambrose, the son of James and Jennifer Ambrose of Donora. He will attend California University of Pennsylvania to major in environmental studies, fisheries and wildlife biology.
