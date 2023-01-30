{span}Fairhill Manor Christian Church’s 25th Live Drive-Thru Nativity in December raised $1,146 for the Literacy Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania. Participating in the check presentation were, from left, Brandi Miller, executive director of the literacy louncil; Consuello Sheller, drive-thru nativity director, and Lauren Pisczor, literacy council program director. The mission of the literacy council is to empower adults and families with literacy skills that enable them to lead successful, fulfilled lives.{/span}
