Members of the Washington County Democrats for Action Responsibility and Truth (DART) recently donated $1,000 to the Burgettstown Area Food Pantry. Although the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank provides food to the pantry in Atlasburg, the pantry purchases most of its meat with donated money. Until the pandemic, DART was donating non-perishable food, but in the past two years, has raised over $3,500 for hunger relief in the northern Washington County area. Due to the large number of residents depending upon the pantry, that amount would only cover pantry director Beth Engel’s costs for two months. DART meets at the Burgettstown Senior Citizens Center on the second Sunday of each month. To find out how you can help, visit dartwashco.org/. Pictured, from left, are Marie Ferguson, Smith Township supervisor and former DART treasurer; Beth Engel, and Mark Kramer, DART treasurer.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11