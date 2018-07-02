Popielarczyk

Nicholas Popielarczyk, a student at Canon-McMillan High School, was granted a full scholarship to attend Waynesburg University’s Sports Announcing & Sports Journalism Camp held June 18-22 at the university. The scholarship was provided by Southwest Training Services Inc. Each June, former voice of the Pittsburgh Pirates Lanny Frattare hosts this camp, with the purpose of allowing students interested in those fields to learn the philosophies and techniques of the profession. Attendees receive practical experience in reporting sports, interviewing, doing play-by-play and more. In addition to Frattare, this year’s speakers included Bill Hillgrove, Mark Kaboly, John Steigerwald and Paul Steigerwald. The week culminated with a trip to a Washington Wild Things game, where students were able to practice either baseball play-by-play or writing for baseball.
