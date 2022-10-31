The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons is continuing its 19-year tradition of donating funds raised from the annual Blue Ride to area nonprofits and charities.
This year, the Blue Ride raised $50,000 that is currently being donated to nonprofits.
The Blue Knights recently presented $1,000 checks to several organizations, including Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA; the Care Center in Washington; Gifts for Kids (a program sponsored by Pennsylvania State Police) in Fayette County; Ramps of Grace, a program that assists those in need of accessible ramps at their homes; Washington City Mission; Salvation Army in Washington; Washington Christian Outreach, and Blueprints.
Additionally, the Blue Knights and Free and Accepted Masons donated $500 each to Allegheny County Camp Cadet and Troop B Camp Cadet, children’s camp programs sponsored by the PSP. It donated $1,500 each to the Ronald McDonald House, Dyslexia Learning Center, and the Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.