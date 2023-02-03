Since 2012, a group of folks have been getting together at the Peters Township Public Library to discuss a subject of great interest to them – World War II.
The World War II Discussion Group meets from 11:30 a.m. until about 1 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month through June 28. They gather in the Reading Room on the second floor of the library at 616 East McMurray Road.
Usually about a dozen people gather for the monthly confab, which typically focuses on a certain topic from the war. At the group’s last meeting, held Jan. 25, there were 12 people in attendance, who discussed the topic, “U.S. Submarines in the Pacific.”
“I usually get some slides together,” said Michael Phillips, the group’s facilitator. “It’s just to get them started, just different information and they can talk about what they want. It’s sort of an overview. We have a topic to talk about, then we get into multiple other topics, all about World War II. Our discussions can go on and on. Some people just come in and listen. Others are prepared for it and want to talk about it.”
The group’s initial planning session was July 6, 2012, with George Dvorznak as the facilitator. Ed Nalitz and Joe Raffaele assisted with the planning. Dvorznak and Raffaele were in attendance at last week’s meeting.
“It was blind, stupid luck,” recalled Dvorznak, of Peters Township, of the group’s origin. “I’ve always been interested in military things. Another guy who’s no longer in the group and I were in the library talking and decided to get a discussion group started. It sort of grew. It’s largely intended to be a discussion group, not a lecture.”
The first meeting was held a month later, on Aug. 15, 2012, and was attended by nine people.
Current members of the group have various reasons for joining.
Phillips, a South Strabane resident, is a collector of military paraphernalia and had three uncles who served in the war. He has been involved with the group for about 10 years.
“I joined here thinking I would find other collectors – nobody does,” he said with a chuckle, adding there really are a couple of other collectors in the group. “They’re all just interested in World War II. We grew up with it.”
Don Grimm, also of South Strabane, has been participating for about five years. He said he also collects military artifacts. As the owner of Car Care Center in Washington for 23 years, he chatted with many people there who had an interest in the war.
“We’re all amateur historians with a penchant for learning,” Grimm said. “I’ve had an interest in World War II for about 30 years. I retired five years ago, but after that I became real active (in the group). We’re in the age group where there were movies (about World War II) when we were kids.”
Valerie Corvino of McMurray was at one of her first group meetings. Her father, Vince, was a veteran of World War II in the U.S. Air Force.
“I love it,” she said. “That generation is gone. It’s hard finding this information out. It was a piece of history that has to be kept alive.”
Raffaele, 90, is a veteran of the U.S. Army and is fascinated by the subject of World War II.
“There’s so many facets to it,” he said. “There were men of heroic size – Churchill, Hitler, Roosevelt. The generals – Patton, McArthur – they all had their flaws, but they did their job. There was a struggle we had to overcome, (being) a very, very pacifist country, but what Roosevelt did turned us into a war machine. There’s so many things that we did that are amazing.”
Lacey Love, library director, enjoys the fact that the group meets at the library.
“They’re a very dedicated group, and we love to see that,” she said. “They’re very passionate about the topic. Often some of them will stay for hours after the group is done. We really like to offer the slate of library-offered clubs that appeal to all people. We like to provide a nice community where people can have these club meetings.”
New members are welcome. No registration is necessary.
