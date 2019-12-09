The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $500 to American Legion Post 175 Washington for veterans for the Christmas holiday. The donation came from a portion of the proceeds from the 16th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Dave Staniszewski, commander; Wayne Elliot, chaplin; Debra Williams, adjunct; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rodney Bush Chapter, 16 VP; Kelley Dixon, bar stewart; and Sean Scott, past commander.
