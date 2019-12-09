The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to Fayette County Food Bank. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 16th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; James Stark, CEO Fayette County Community Action; Fran Suppok, secretary Treasurer Chapter 16 and Molly the dog.