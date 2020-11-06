The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to Southwestern Pa. Domestic Violence Services. The donation was part of the proceeds from the Seventeenth Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, Mark Harmon, Rodney Bush, Chris Oravetz, Dave Thumm and Dave Richards, Blue Ride chairman.

