McDonald Borough held a tree planting alongside the Allegheny County Conservation District, Allegheny Watershed Alliance and Lower Chartiers Watershed Association Oct. 5 at Heritage Park.
Volunteers helped plant 100 trees and shrubs along Robinson Run. The plantings were intended to help improve water and air quality, reduce soil erosion and the impacts of flooding, provide habitat for birds and wildlife and improve conditions for downstream communities.
Funding for the planting was made possible by TreeVitalize and support from Gateway Engineers and Harshman C.E. Group, LLC.