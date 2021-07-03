A total of $127,597 in grants from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund at the Washington County Community Foundation was recently awarded to 32 local first-responder organizations. The grants will help purchase a variety of items including rescue tools, personal protective equipment, and firearms, as well as support critical facility upgrades.
Established by its namesake in 2018, the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund supports fire and police departments and other emergency management services organizations in Range’s core operating area. The fund was made possible through the partnership of Range and its many contractors.
“We are now in our fourth year of partnering with Range Resources on the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund, which has cumulatively awarded well over $457,000 to local first responder organizations. Not only does our partnership with Range provide a unique funding opportunity at the WCCF, but our relationship also serves as a fantastic illustration of how the foundation can help donors to reach their charitable goals in an efficient and meaningful way,” WCCF President and CEO Betsie Trew said. “We are grateful to Range for their continued generosity to the local heroes who risk so much to safeguard our community.”
To date, the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund has supported 43 different first responder organizations throughout the region.
For more information on the foundation’s grant-making, please visit www.wccf.net.