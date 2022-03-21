The St. Paul Baptist Church's Hope Ministries, 49 South McKean Ave., Donora, will host its monthly drive-up food distribution on March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the church site.
Those receiving the distributions and have no change to their information on file do not have to call in their information unless they are changing their drive-up time or adding or taking off households they have previously picked up for.
If this will be your first time requesting to be included in the drive-up distribution, you must preregister. You can register by calling 724-379-5838 or email stpauldonora@mail.com before Friday, March 25 at 5 p.m.
New registrants must include the following: full name, address, telephone number, the time you wish to access the distribution line and the number of persons in your household.
You may also be able to pick up for three additional households by submitting their names when you call in.
New registrants will be contacted by phone to confirm their information.
Please note that you will not leave your vehicle when joining the distribution line. Volunteer staff will load your items in either your trunk or back seat. Staff will be adhering to all CDC guidelines during the distribution.
Currently, there is no proof of eligibility, and anyone impacted by the pandemic can receive food. Your information is private and is used solely to provide food and to help us improve our service.