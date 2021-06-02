Monongahela Valley Hospital has updated its policy on visiting hours as the number of COVID-19 cases in Washington County has steadily decreased and the number of people vaccinated has increased.
Visitation will now be allowed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those in 3-PCU, 4-PCU and on Floors 5, 6 and 7, according to a Mon Valley Hospital news release.
For each of the units/floors, patients may name two visitors and only those two people may visit during their entire stay. Only one of the designated visitors will be permitted in a patient room at a time. Visitors are required to wear a mask and they must be 18 years of age or older. All visitors must be screened before each visit, the release said.
“We know the importance of interacting with loved ones contributes to the health and well-being of our patients,” said Louis J. Panza Jr., MVH’s president and CEO. “Expanding visiting hours simply provides more convenience for families to visit loved ones staying with us.”
Visitation will remain the same for all other units.
Units and floors
Behavioral Health, visitation is daily from 4 to 7 p.m.
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Coronary Care Unit (CCU) visitation is daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 isolation
No visitation. Interaction with loved ones through digital means such as Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and Messenger is encouraged.
Emergency department
One visitor is permitted to stay with the patient after assessment. The visitor is required to wear a mask and wristband and must remain in the treatment room. When a minor is receiving treatment in the Emergency Department, two adults may accompany the child.
For more information about visitation or additional news about the hospital, visit monvalleyhospital.com.