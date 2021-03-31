Residents of the region have more than 225 physicians in 40 specialties at Monongahela Valley Hospital.
On National Doctor’s Day March 30, MVH’s nursing staff and administrators honored the many physicians who provide excellent care to the community during a celebration keeping with commonwealth’s COVID-19 restrictions. The physicians were treated to breakfast in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center.
Health systems throughout the United States have been celebrating National Doctors’ Day since 1991 when the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives designated March 30 as the day to honor physicians.
From allergists/immunologists to wound care, Monongahela Valley Hospital offers a Physician Referral Service that provides information about physicians affiliated with the hospital.
For more information, visit 724-258-4377 or visit monvalleyhospital.com and select Find a Physician.