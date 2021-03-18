Michele Haftman, RN, ONC, has been named the new oncology nurse navigator at Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Charles L. and Rose Sweeney Melenyzer Pavilion and Regional Cancer Center.
A resident of Daisytown, Haftman has spent her entire nursing career at MVH and one of its predecessor hospitals – Monongahela Memorial Hospital. For 30 years, she has been an oncology-certified nurse providing compassionate care to the hospital’s radiation oncology patients. In her new role, she will provide assistance and guidance to patients with all cancer diagnoses.
“Thirty years ago while working on the Behavioral Health Unit, I temporarily helped the nursing staff on the Oncology Unit and found it to be my mission so I never left,” Haftman said.
“We are delighted that Michele has moved into the role of Oncology Nurse Navigator,” said Sherry Watkins, MBA, MSN, RN, senior vice president of Nursing. “She will provide all of our hematology and oncology patients with the highest level of personalized and compassionate care.”
To reach Haftman, call 724-258-1999 or email mhaftman@monvalleyhosptial.com.