If Santa Claus ever has an opening for elves, some Mon-Vale Health Resources employees are qualified to build toys in his workshop. The health systems leaders recently worked together to assemble cozy coupes and big wheels along with gift baskets filled with games, dolls, trucks and crafts for boys and girls in the Mon Valley. The toys will be distributed to the children through the local Toys for Tots campaign.
For 32 years, Wally Fronzaglio has served as the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve Toys for Tots coordinator. The Donora resident was onsite the day the toys were assembled to witness the enthusiasm and teamwork.
“This is all about the kids,” Fronzaglio said. “Last year, the local Toys for Tots campaign served 923 kids in the Valley. We averaged 11.6 toys per child. Students in the Interact Clubs at Ringgold and Belle Vernon high schools took the kids in the toy room so the children could select the toys they wanted without their parents’ influence.”
In keeping with our the Hospital’s tradition, Toys for Tots boxes will be placed around the hospital and at some offsite Mon-Vale Health Resources, Inc. locations to collect unwrapped toys for the drive beginning Nov. 25. The boxes will remain until Dec. 21. If anyone wishes to donate a new toy, it can be dropped off at the hospital’s welcome desk in the lobby.