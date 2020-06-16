Sherry Watkins, MBA, MSN, RN, was recently appointed Monongahela Valley Hospital’s vice president of nursing.
Watkins was an assistant vice president of nursing for the past three years. She was responsible for the Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Coronary Care, Progressive Care and Stroke units. She also oversaw the Stroke program.
A Rostraver Township resident, Watkins began her MVH career in 1998 as an orthopedic staff nurse where she served as a preceptor, mentor and charge nurse. A few years later, she moved to the rehab unit. In 2008, Watkins became the nurse manager of the Progressive Care Unit. In 2010 when MVH became a Primary Stroke Center, she helped separate the Progressive Care Unit to include the Stroke Unit which she developed and supervised.
Watkins attended the Washington Hospital School of Nursing. She earned her BSN at Waynesburg University and both master’s degrees at Carlow University.