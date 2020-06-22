Monongahela Valley Hospital and its parent organization, Mon-Vale Health Resources, Inc. reelected their officers who have served together in their roles since 2017. The organizations’ leaders include chairwoman R. Carlyn Belczyk, vice chairman Jeff M. Kotula and secretary Bradley M. Bassi.
Belczyk is a certified public accountant who is accredited in business valuations and is a certified valuation analyst. She was first appointed to the MVH and MVHR boards in 2005. She was elected secretary in 2007, vice chairman in 2010 and chairman in 2015. Belczyk also served as the first chairman of The Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.
Kotula, who is president of Washington County Chamber of Commerce, was elected to the Board of Directors of Mon-Vale Health Resources Inc. in 2008 and to the hospital’s Board of Trustees in 2009. Kotula began serving as the secretary to both boards in 2010 and vice chairman of those boards in 2015.
Bassi is an attorney who is a partner with Bassi, Vreeland & Associates PC in Charleroi. He was elected to the MVHR and MVH boards in 2012. He was elected secretary in 2017.
Since 2005, Louis J. Panza Jr. has served as the president and CEO and Daniel F. Simmons as the treasurer of MVH and MVHR.
Also during the meeting, five directors were reelected to three-year terms to Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Board of Trustees and MVHR’s Board of Directors including Robert Allridge; John D. Fry; S.P. Hewie, M.D; R.G. Krishnan, M.D.; and Kevin M. Lee. Four directors were reelected to three-year terms tor the MVHR Board including Walter R. Cox, M.D.; Kevin L. Dickey; David T. Hunter; and Jeffrey D. Imbrescia.