The Monessen/Rostraver Rotary recognized four students from Monessen School District Dec. 10 for their academic achievements and extracurricular activities. The students included seniors Milana Sacco and Joshua Anderson.. The eighth-grade students were Jayme Frazier and Elijah Covington. The middle school and high school students attended the Rotary’s weekly meeting to accept their certificates and pens. During the meeting, each student briefly discussed his or her extracurricular activities and career goals with the Rotarians. Monessen/Rostraver Rotary immediate-past president Gerry Stasicha, center, stands with Monessen middle and high school students including, from left, Anderson and Sacco and Frazier and Covington.