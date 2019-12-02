Monessen students

On Nov. 19, the Monessen/Rostraver Rotary recognized four students from the Monessen School District for their academic achievements and extracurricular activities. The high school students included seniors Jordan Miller and Cameron Frolo. The eighth-grade students were Riley Bedner and Kristopher Weston. The students attended the rotary’s weekly meeting to accept their certificates. During the meeting, the students briefly discussed their extracurricular activities and career goals with the rotarians. Monessen/Rostraver Rotary President Kristen Joseph, center, stands with Monessen middle and high school students, from left, Kristopher Weston, Riley Bedner, Jordan Miller and Cameron Frolo.

