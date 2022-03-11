The March 2022 meeting of the Mon-Yough Chapter will be held at the Green County Historical Society on March 17. The guest speaker will be Brian Fritz, owner and Principal archaeological investigator of Quemahoning LLC, a cultural resources consulting firm based in New Castle. He is a registered professional archaeologist and geographic information system professional.
Brian’s topic is the Shade Furnace: Early Nineteenth-Century Ironmaking in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Shade furnace was one example of the transition from the British model of plantation-style iron making to the American model of the urban integrated ironworks, which made western Pennsylvania the center of the iron and steel revolution.
The business meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m., and the talk/lecture is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. These events are free to the public. Masks are recommended for all those in attendance, and seating will also be arranged for social distancing. Both the business meeting and talk will be shared live via Zoom. Contact the Greene County Historical Society, at greenecountyhistory.org or 724-627-3204 for the links for the meeting and talk. Light refreshments will be available.